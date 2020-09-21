Surfista perde la tavola alle Hawaii nel 2018, la ritrova due anni dopo nelle Filippine

Una tavola da surf smarrita nel mare delle Hawaii nel 2018 e ritrovata due anni dopo a più di 8.000 chilometri di distanza, nel sud delle Filippine. E' quello che è successo al surfista di big wave Doug Falter che è stato avvisato tramite i social media che l sua tavola blu era stata ritrovata vicino alla remota isola di Sarangani, nelle Filippine. E il nuovo proprietario - la maestra di scuola elementare locale e aspirante surfista Giovanne Branzuela - si è detta felice di restituirglielo, non appena l’emergenza Covid lo permetterà.
- Feb 3rd 2018 I remember I counted seven good rides that session. After catching so many waves I finally wiped out on one and my @lylecarlsonsurfboards board floated away after the leash came off my ankle at around 6:00 pm. I swam as hard as I could to try and get to it. I ran from one end of Waimea Bay across to the other side and scaled the rocks trying to get a visual until it was completely dark. I was really upset as I managed to catch the biggest waves of my life on this board. Thats why it meant so much to me. My hope was that a fisherman might find it. I heard Kauai was a possible landing spot for lost boards like mine. Having never heard from anyone I figured it was lost at sea. Fast forward to a couple weeks ago. @lylecarlsonsurfboards posted about a man finding my board in the Philippines and contacting Lyle via Facebook. Mind you- This is 5,200 miles away! Apparently he bought it from a fisherman to learn how to surf. As bummed as I was when I lost it, now I am happy to know my board fell into the hands of someone wanting to learn the sport. I couldn’t imagine a better ending to this story than to see the sport of surfing begin in a place where nobody surfs. If it weren’t for travel restrictions I would have raised money to bring boards for learning and surf supplies and be on a plane to go and visit Giovanne. I could teach him how to surf and hopefully a few of his 144 students. He is in charge of a school on the islands where my board is and i’m sure some of the kids would love to learn. I guess this means for now the most I can do is raise money to send him a goodie package with wax, leashes, books and magazines for his students to learn english. I just priced out shipping for a box big enough for a couple surfboards and it was 600 USD to go almost all the way to where he is. So at the very least for now I want to send the necessities. We are at about 1,000 dollars. Every penny will go to this cause and Im so excited to put a package together! Thank you to everyone who has donated. It means so much! Link to donate in Bio🏄 Photo - @jdbaluch
La maestra aveva acquistato la tavola da surf, un po’ ammaccata ma con il nome del realizzatore ancora ben visibile, da un suo vicino un paio di mesi fa per 40 dollari; i pescatori l’avevano vista galleggiare in mare nell’agosto 2018, sei mesi dopo che Falter l’aveva persa di vista e, pensando che fosse caduta da uno yacht di passaggio l’avevano venduta al vicino di Branzuela per pochi dollari. Incuriosita, la maestra ha contattato via social il costruttore, che a sua volta ha condiviso la foto su Instagram, taggando Falter, che infine l’ha contattata. Branzuela gliela restituirà appena saranno ripristinati i collegamenti: “Per ora posso usare la sua tavola da surf. Gli ho detto che me ne prenderò cura”, gli ha assicurato. Ultimo aggiornamento: 13:26 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
