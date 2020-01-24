«Dopo 1.200 giorni di tentativi non sono incinta»: mostra su Instagram il test, solidarietà da migliaia di donne

Un'altra linea rossa: test negativo, non sei incinta. Dopo tre anni, «quasi 1.200 giorni di tentativi», una donna di 33 anni ha postato su Instagram la foto del test e raccontato la sua disperazione, l'ennesima inutile attesa, il dolore che vive ogni mese da tanto tempo ormai. Ha ricevuto tantissimi i messaggi di altre donne, migliaia di commenti e parole di conforto e solidarietà. Tanto che il post di Tara Engelberg, 33 anni, di Denver in Colorado, è stato pubblicato dal marchio lifestyle, Motherly, ed è diventato virale. A seguirla ora sono donne da tutto il mondo.

La donna è stata intervistata a Good Morning America. «Va bene piangere, avere paura, pregare, sperare e credere nei miracoli. Sono sentimenti che attraversano tante donne e così tanti uomini. Non siamo soli. Insieme siamo più forti».

«Un altro test negativo...Un altro promemoria che chissà per quale ragione non posso restare incinta», scrive Tara Engelberg su Instagram. «Vorrei che ci fosse una telecamera per mostrare che incubo è l'infertilità. Quando devi trovare il coraggio per dire a tuo marito che anche questo mese non sei incinta. Io e mio marito restiamo vicini mentre piangiamo. Ci permettiamo di rilasciare il nostro dolore e quindi provare a capire come ci riprenderemo e supereremo questo. É la parte in cui mi asciugo le lacrime, mi trucco, poi esco nel mondo e mi comporto come se non fossimo stati feriti e spezzati da questa lotta. . . Dopo ogni test di gravidanza negativo, in qualche modo raccolgo il coraggio e la speranza di riprovare. Ma dopo quasi 1200 giorni di tentativi, qualcosa dentro cambia. La speranza si afflievolisce ogni volta di più....».

Su Instagram Tara ha trovato la solidarietà di tante donne che le hanno trasmesso coraggio. «Che cosa bella che ci siano donne che supportano altre donne indipendentemente dalla razza e dalla religione, se restiamo uniti, tutto diventa più facile tutto da superare».

