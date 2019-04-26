Instagram meglio dei depliant: vacanze scelte con le foto sui social
La ricerca ha rilevato che i vacanzieri hanno scattato una media di 2.500 foto durante le vacanze dalla durata di una settimana, nel tentativo di trovare lo scatto perfetto da pubblicare online. Daniel Young, responsabile di Digital Experience presso easyJet, ha dichiarato: «La nostra ricerca dimostra che le persone usano i social non solo per mostrare i viaggi fatti, ma anche per scegliere quale sarà la prossima avventura».
Lo studio ha scoperto che le destinazioni che offrono panorami scenici o visivamente sorprendenti stanno diventando sempre più popolari. Un esempio? I luoghi in cui ammirare l'aurora boreale in Islanda, il lago di Como in Italia, la pittoresca isola greca di Santorini e la grotta marina del Benagil in Portogallo.
IG OF THE DAY PHOTO @blank_amarillo - Algar de Benagil - #algardebenagil #benagil #lagoa #algarve #portugal FROM|@ig_algarve_#algarve A D M I N |@olgjourdan S E L E C T E D |@olgjourdan F E A U T U R E D T A G |#ig_algarve_#algarve#portugal M A I L | igworldclub@gmail.com S O C I A L | Facebook • Twitter M E M B E R S @igworldclub_officialaccount C O U N T R Y R E Q U I R E D | If you want to join us and open an igworldclub account of your country or city, please write us or go to www.igworldclub.it > F O L L O W S U S | @ig_algarve_ ————————————————–
Un post condiviso da IG ⊕ ALGARVE ® (@ig_algarve_) in data:
Ma i risultati della ricerca mettono anche in evidenza come Instagram stia trasformando destinazioni turistiche fino ad oggi poco gettonate in mete sempre più ambite. Ad esempio, meno di 1.000 persone hanno sorvolato la remota formazione rocciosa norvegese “Trolltunga” nel 2009, mentre a gannaio di quest'anno si contavano ben 100mila foto su Instagram con quell'hashtag.
Norway, #Trolltunga | 📷 @josefwittibschlager . . Beautiful content from Lofoten at @Lofotenonly 😍🏔🇳🇴 . . #dreamchasersnorway #earth #traveladdict #travelblog #traveller #travelphoto #travelgram #travelholic #travelstoke #travelphotography #travelmore #lensbible #shotzdelight #norway #norge #mittnorge #visitnorway #nature #natureonly #naturelovers #naturephotography #turistforeningen
Un post condiviso da Bilder av Norge (@norge.jpg) in data:
Ma non tutti sono contenti di questa cassa di risonanza globale. I residenti dell'isola scozzese di Skye si sono lamentati del fatto che la folla di visitatori che cerca di scattare foto alle Fairy Pools sta mettendo a dura prova le infrastrutture locali, talvolta bloccando il percorso dei servizi di emergenza.
Forgive me for posting a similar image to one from last week, but I think this shot at the Fairy Pools is better than the other one... I like the light more in this one. #wonderlustscotland #icu_scotland #theimaged #isleofskye #scotlandscenery #waterfallsfordays #explorescotland #earthescope #chasingwaterfalls #nature_perfection #natures_marvels #waterfallsofinstagram #jaw_dropping_shots #scotland_insta #scotland_greatshots #tv_nature #tv_landscapes #bestwaterfalls #awesome_earth #nature_brilliance #fiftyshades_of_nature #landscapephotographymagazine #simplyscotland #scotlandshots #fairypools #moodygrams #outandaboutscotland #project_planet #ig_photo_club #unlimitedscotland
Un post condiviso da Glen Barton (@deloceano) in data:
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
ACCEDI AL MATTINO
oppure usa i dati del tuo account