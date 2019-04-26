Instagram meglio dei depliant: vacanze scelte con le foto sui social

La ricerca ha rilevato che i vacanzieri hanno scattato una media di 2.500 foto durante le vacanze dalla durata di una settimana, nel tentativo di trovare lo scatto perfetto da pubblicare online. Daniel Young, responsabile di Digital Experience presso easyJet, ha dichiarato:

La nostra ricerca dimostra che le persone usano i social non solo per mostrare i viaggi fatti, ma anche per scegliere quale sarà la prossima avventura

.



Lo studio ha scoperto che le destinazioni che offrono panorami scenici o visivamente sorprendenti stanno diventando sempre più popolari. Un esempio? I luoghi in cui ammirare l'aurora boreale in Islanda, il lago di Como in Italia, la pittoresca isola greca di Santorini e la grotta marina del Benagil in Portogallo.

Ma i risultati della ricerca mettono anche in evidenza come Instagram stia trasformando destinazioni turistiche fino ad oggi poco gettonate in mete sempre più ambite. Ad esempio, meno di 1.000 persone hanno sorvolato la remota formazione rocciosa norvegese

Trolltunga

nel 2009, mentre a gannaio di quest'anno si contavano ben 100mila foto su Instagram con quell'hashtag.

Ma non tutti sono contenti di questa cassa di risonanza globale. I residenti dell'isola scozzese di Skye si sono lamentati del fatto che la folla di visitatori che cerca di scattare foto alle Fairy Pools sta mettendo a dura prova le infrastrutture locali, talvolta bloccando il percorso dei servizi di emergenza.

ha sostituito e mandato in pensione i depliant di: la vacanza, oggi, si sceglie ispirandosi alle immagini pubblicate dagli influencer - ma anche semplicemente dai propri amici - sul social network. Lo ha dimostrato una ricerca effettuata da easyJet su turisti tra i 18 e i 68 anni: più della metà (il 55%) ha prenotato viaggi basati esclusivamente su immagini che avevano visto su Instagram. Quasi un terzo (32%) delle oltre 2.000 persone intervistate ha anche ammesso di aver scelto la propria destinazione pensando a quanto sarebbe stata instagrammabile la meta selezionata.

Venerdì 26 Aprile 2019, 15:09 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 26-04-2019 15:26

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA