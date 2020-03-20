Coronavirus, Gwyneth Paltrow scrive un'ode all'Italia: «State a casa, fate la pasta, ce la faremo»

«State a casa. Fate la pasta. Telefonate a vostra nonna con FaceTime. Lo supereremo». Non è uno dei soliti appelli che risuonano in questi giorni da ogni dove: a lanciarlo dall'altra parte dell'Oceano è l'attrice Gwyneth Paltrow che nel suo profilo Instgram fa una vera e propria dichiarazione d'amore all'Italia.
«Ho molti avvenimenti importanti della mia vita che sono accaduti in Italia - racconta commossa l'attrrice, incantevole come sempre - Mio padre morì a Roma, mentre eravamo in viaggio per il mio trentesimo compleanno; Brad mi fece la proposta (Falchuck, suo attuale marito, ndr) in Umbria nel 2017. L'Italia è un posto dove siamo tornati tante e tante volte. È un paese che crede profondamente negli artigiani, nella famiglia, nelle cose fatte a mano, nella qualità a crescita lenta dei suoi beni».
È una lettera piena d'amore: e insieme al commento, uno stralcio del film “Il talento di Mr. Ripley”, di cui fu una dei protagonisti e che fu girato interamente in Italia. «Quando è iniziata la crisi, abbiamo stretto Italia, Sud Corea e Cina e gli altri Paesi colpiti nelle nostre preghiere, ed ora abbiamo tutti seguito l'esempio», scrive la Paltrow. «Ciascuno di questi Paesi ci ha mostrato cosa forza, resilienza, e senso di comunità possono fare durante questo tempo surreale, questa severa restrizione di ogni movimento, con tanti che addirittura cantano dai balconi», dice ammirata l'attrice.
My first trip to Italy was at the end of 1991. I had miraculously booked a TV movie that would start in the new year, so I quit my job at the fish restaurant in Santa Monica, borrowed money from my agent, and hopped on a plane. I met up with a college friend and we traversed the north on trains, spending Christmas with some family friends who were nonetheless strangers, and ending up in Venice. My next trip there was a few years later, when we moved to Rome to start preproduction on The Talented Mr. Ripley. I spent months succumbing to the delicious wildness of the south, with its incredible food and warm-hearted entropy. As it’s transpired, I have had some of life’s most profound happenings occur in Italy: My father died in Rome when we were on a road trip for my thirtieth birthday; Brad proposed to me in Umbria in 2017. Italy is a place we return to over and over. It is a country that believes deeply in the artisan, the family, the handmade, slow-grown quality of its goods. We make our G. Label clothing in its factories and, as it turns out, stock up on its low-temp-dried pasta, Neapolitan tomatoes, and fragrant olive oil during times at home. When this crisis started, we held Italy, China, South Korea, Iran, and the other countries affected in our prayers, and now we have all followed suit. Each of these places has shown us what strength, resilience, and community can do during these surreal times, strictly restricting movement, with some even singing from their balconies. I wish for all of us to heed these very real warnings so that this unprecedented crisis might pass quickly. Stay home. Make pasta. FaceTime your grandma. We will get through this.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 17:17 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA