Notthing Hill, morto l'attore Tony Armatrading: aveva 59 anni

Era diventato famoso per il suo ruolo a fianco di Hugh Grant e Julia Roberts in Notthing Hill (1999) Tony Armatrading è morto a 59 anni. L'attore britannico è deceduto dopo aver combatturo a lungo la sua battaglia contro un tumore. È stato l'attore Tim Bentinck, come si legge su AdnKronos, ad annunciare la sua scomparsa su Twitter: «Era un attore meraviglioso e un vero amico» ha scritto in un post accompagnato da una foto di Armatrading in un letto d'ospedale con accanto sua moglie Suzan Crowley e il loro cane Dash poco prima della sua morte.

Very sad news. My dearest friend Tony Armatrading died of cancer an hour ago. I had the privilege of being his best man, and loved him dearly. He was a wonderful actor, and a true friend. This pic of him with Suzy and Dash taken last night. pic.twitter.com/DfnFqtpOyj

Tony Armatrading è stato soprattutto un attore della tv, apparendo in una trentina di serie come «Angels», «Grange Hill», «Chalkface», «EastEnders» «Love Hurts», «Metropolitan Police», «Eddie, il cane parlante», «Hawaii Five-0». Tra i suoi film anche «Il santo» (1997) dove recitava al fianco di Val Kilmer. Tony Armatrading era il fratello minore della musicista britannica Joan Armatrading.

We are sad to learn that Tony Armatrading has sadly died at the age of 59.⁰

Born in Birmingham, Tony began his career backstage at The REP in the late 70s, becoming Head Flyman at 17. pic.twitter.com/DcsmPI6XtW

— The REP (@BirminghamRep) May 11, 2021