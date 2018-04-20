Il Mattino > Spettacoli > Musica

Addio ad Avicii, il cordoglio dei colleghi su Twitter

Cordoglio del mondo della musica dopo l'annuncio della morte del produttore dj svedese Avicii, Tim Bergling, deceduto a 28 anni. Il suo agente ha confermato la triste notizia in una dichiarazione, dicendo che la star è stata trovata morta mentre si trovava a Muscat, in Oman, che si trova in Medio Oriente. La famiglia è devastata  - ha detto - e chiediamo a tutti di rispettare il loro bisogno per la privacy in questo momento difficile.

A seguito della notizia, le star, insieme agli amici di Avicii nella comunità della dance music, così come i fan hanno innnondato i social media di messaggi di cordoglio per esprimere le loro condoglianze. L'amico ed ex manager di Avicii, Ash Pournouri, ha semplicemente postato un quadrato nero su Instagram.

 
 

Un post condiviso da Ash Pournouri (@ashpournouri) in data:

Venerdì 20 Aprile 2018, 21:25 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 20-04-2018 22:09
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti
QUICKMAP