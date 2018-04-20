Addio ad Avicii, il cordoglio dei colleghi su Twitter

Cordoglio del mondo della musica dopo l'annuncio della morte del produttore dj svedese Avicii, Tim Bergling, deceduto a 28 anni. Il suo agente ha confermato la triste notizia in una dichiarazione, dicendo che la star è stata trovata morta mentre si trovava a Muscat, in Oman, che si trova in Medio Oriente. La famiglia è devastata - ha detto - e chiediamo a tutti di rispettare il loro bisogno per la privacy in questo momento difficile.



A seguito della notizia, le star, insieme agli amici di Avicii nella comunità della dance music, così come i fan hanno innnondato i social media di messaggi di cordoglio per esprimere le loro condoglianze. L'amico ed ex manager di Avicii, Ash Pournouri, ha semplicemente postato un quadrato nero su Instagram.

Un post condiviso da Ash Pournouri (@ashpournouri) in data: Apr 20, 2018 at 10:24 PDT

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) 20 aprile 2018

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) 20 aprile 2018

Can’t believe this, I’m gonna miss you so bad. From your first show where we played together, to all the amazing memories we shared. Thank you for changing the world with your amazing music and for being such an inspiration. I’m gonna miss you brother, until we meet again! ❤ pic.twitter.com/FjJyLA5Ohc — Hardwell (@HARDWELL) 20 aprile 2018

I can’t find words but what I can say is that we all where couple of young kids from Sweden with dreams and Tim inspired us all and millions more. RIP my brother your music will live forever ❤️ @Avicii pic.twitter.com/riC69lay3p — INGROSSO (@Ingrosso) 20 aprile 2018

OH MY GOD 😭 wow... I’m speechless. May you Rest In Peace my dear Tim 💔 RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Avicii Has Died at 28 #RIP https://t.co/dvE4cgk9BY — Laidback Luke (@LaidbackLuke) 20 aprile 2018





No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) 20 aprile 2018

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) 20 aprile 2018

