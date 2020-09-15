Carli Lloyd e la gravidanza contestata: «Non gioco, torno negli Stati Uniti»

Ultimo aggiornamento: 13:54

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Carli Lloyd lascia Casalmaggiore e torna negli Usa. La palleggiatrice statunitense ha annunciato la sua decisione durante la presentazione della squadra: tornerà a casa con il compagno Riley e lì attenderanno la nascita del loro primo figlio.Si conclude così una vicenda singolare, che ha visto la giocatrice americana travolta dagli insulti dei "tifosi" dopo aver annunciato la sua gravidanza. Reazione incivile a cui hanno replicato con fermezza sia il club, sia leistituzioni sportive a cominciare dal presidente del Coni Malagò.Ieri su Instagram la Lloyd aveva pubblicato un post che alla luce del saluto di oggi appare di commiato:«La vita si evolve sicuramente in modi sorprendenti. È stato difficile per me trovare il modo giusto per scriverlo qui sui social ... ma ho pensato che fosse meglio farlo. Il mio annuncio molto speciale a coloro che non l'hanno ancora sentito ... è che sono incinta! Come atleta professionista, in un paese straniero, è stata in assoluto la settimana più travolgente della nostra vita.Con tutta la bontà della sorpresa insieme alle sfide di prepararmi per iniziare questa stagione con la mia squadra di club, abbiamo cercato di orientarci nel miglior modo possibile. Ho espresso molte scuse al mio club e alle mie compagne di squadra per questo cambiamento immediato nel modo in cui speravamo di vivere insieme la nostra stagione. La loro risposta è stata incredibile. Sarò per sempre grato per l'amore e il sostegno che ho sentito da tutti voi. 💜Andando avanti ci sono alcune decisioni molto importanti da prendere e Riley e io faremo del nostro meglio per prenderle il prima possibile. Per ora, tutto quello che ho è amore. Attraverso tutto quello che è successo quest'anno, so che ognuno di noi ha affrontato qualcosa di difficile, o qualcosa di stimolante, o qualcosa di nuovo. Sono qui per ricordarti che anche in tutta la follia che abbiamo dovuto affrontare quest'anno ... ci sono cose belle dietro l'angolo che non si sono ancora rivelate».