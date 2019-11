Proud of this!!!!! There's always more to be done when it comes to giving my kids an opportunity to be successful in life. Every barrier we remove can possibly change their family’s life and we're never going to stop!! pic.twitter.com/i90sfja4i4 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2019

Ultimo aggiornamento: 16:38

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA