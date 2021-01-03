Liverpool in lutto, è morto Gerry Marsden l'autore di "You’ll never walk alone"

Sport > Calcio > Calcio Internazionale
Domenica 3 Gennaio 2021

E' morto un pezzo di storia del Liverpool, l'autore di You’ll never walk alone, la canzone dal musical Carousel adottata dai tifosi dei Reds che la cantavano in coro sugli spalti. Il cantante Gerry Marsden, leader del gruppo di Liverpool Gerry And The Pacemakers, è scomparso a 78 anni dopo una malattia cardiaca. La notizia è stata difusa con un tweet dal conduttore radiofonico Pete Price. Che scrive: “E’ con il cuore addolorato che dopo aver parlato con la sua famiglia devo annunciarvi che il leggendario Gerry Marsden, Membro dell’Impero Britannico, è morto dopo una breve malattia per un’infezione al cuore. Mandiamo tutto l’amore del mondo a Pauline e alla sua famiglia. You’ll Never Walk Alone”, le sue parole.

 

 

 

Ultimo aggiornamento: 23:11 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

SPORT

VIDEO PIu VISTO

promo

LE PIÚ CONDIVISE

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING