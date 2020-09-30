Koulibaly, che gaffe il City:
prende Dias ma annuncia Kalidou

SSCNapoli
Mercoledì 30 Settembre 2020
Una semplice gaffe di mercato o un indizio su quello che accadrà nei prossimi giorni? Il Manchester City conferma l'arrivo di Ruben Dias in Premier League, ma sbaglia il comunicato ufficiale dal proprio sito internet e in vendita per tutti i tifosi c'è la maglia di...Koulibaly. L'errore ovviamente non è passato inosservato facendo subito il giro della rete.

Nelle prossime ore si capirà se i tecnici del Manchester City hanno commesso un semplice errore o anticipato un affare non ancora concluso, nel frattempo l'arrivo di Dias dal Benfica sembra poter chiudere almeno formalmente il mercato, togliendo così la possibilità al club inglese di arrivare a Koulibaly questa estate.
