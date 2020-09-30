LEGGI ANCHE De Laurentiis è guarito dal Covid: doppio tampone negativo
Nelle prossime ore si capirà se i tecnici del Manchester City hanno commesso un semplice errore o anticipato un affare non ancora concluso, nel frattempo l'arrivo di Dias dal Benfica sembra poter chiudere almeno formalmente il mercato, togliendo così la possibilità al club inglese di arrivare a Koulibaly questa estate.
Manchester City have accidently signed the wrong player for £60m. They actually think they signed Kalidou Koulibaly. Check the bottom. pic.twitter.com/kEV19RVd1S— Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) September 29, 2020
