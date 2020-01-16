LEGGI ANCHE Lobotka, prime parole da azzurro «Passo importante, darò tutto a Napoli»
Poi uno sguardo al suo passato. «Ringrazio il Celta Vigo per l’opportunità che mi ha dato in questi anni, grazie a tutte le persone che ho conosciuto in Spagna. Sono onorato di essere un calciatore del Napoli, prometto di fare il mio meglio», ha concluso. Per Lobotka sono anche arrivati i saluti di Hamsik, l'ex Celta Vigo vestirà la maglia numero 68.
Hello my dear fans! When something ends, something new begins. Year 2020 has started as the best year ever. My little princess came into our life and on another day I signed one of the best teams in Europe. It’s a really big step in my whole career and I really appreciate it. I would like to thank @rccelta for an amazing opportunity they gave me, big thanks to my teammates and coaches and my friends I’ve met in Vigo!!! I will never forget... Thank you for all your congratulations. I’m honoured to be a part of the @officialsscnapoli and I promise I will do my best 🙏🏻👏🏻👶🏻💪🏻💙