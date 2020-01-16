Lobotka si presenta e saluta il Celta:
«Onorato di essere a Napoli»

Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2020
Dopo le parole rilasciate alla federazione slovacca, Stanislav Lobotka si presenta ai tifosi azzurri direttamente via Instagram. «Quando qualcosa finisce, c’è qualcosa che deve cominciare. Il 2020 è partito come il miglior anno di sempre», ha detto lo slovacco. «È arrivata la mia principessa nella mia vita e ho firmato per una delle migliori squadre al mondo. È un grande passo della mia carriera e ringrazio per averlo fatto».

Poi uno sguardo al suo passato. «Ringrazio il Celta Vigo per l’opportunità che mi ha dato in questi anni, grazie a tutte le persone che ho conosciuto in Spagna. Sono onorato di essere un calciatore del Napoli, prometto di fare il mio meglio», ha concluso. Per Lobotka sono anche arrivati i saluti di Hamsik, l'ex Celta Vigo vestirà la maglia numero 68.
 
