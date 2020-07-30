LEGGI ANCHE Napoli-Osimhen, il fratello racconta: «È carico, ADL come un padre»
Dalla Nigeria, dai sobborghi di Lagos, dove oggi anche tanti altri baby calciatori giocano e sognano. Osimhen si è intrattenuto con i giovanissimi atleti del Olumo United F.C., società nigeriana che punta molto sul lavoro con i giovani, raccontando la sua esperienza e il suo lungo viaggio, con un discorso motivazionale e addosso la maglia della loro nazionale da provare a raggiungere.
💦From Victor OSIMEHN to upcoming players. . Citizens please let it trend to help other footballers. It's not Thursday but this is a major throwback for our football citizens and players to learn from. Victor's journey in 60 seconds. He believes it's not by charm and we should all not focus on what people say or call us. Those who look down on us will still celebrate us. 🔜🔜🔜⚽ . @victorosimhen9 @chukwuezesamuel8 @naija_footballers @footytoolnaija @officialsscnapoli @villarrealcf . #sport #citizens #motivation #motivate #lifelessons #lifemotivation #sportfans #soccer #soccerfans #osimhen #samuelchukwueze #villarreal #naijasports #naijafootballer #naija #olumorock #olumo #olumounitedfc #abeokuta #ogunstate #nigeria
