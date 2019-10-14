Il Mattino > Tecnologia > Internet

Net generation, caccia al tutorial per imparare a leggere l'ora analogica

La vita attraverso uno schermo può creare vari disturbi. Non c'è solo il "collo da tablet" a far soffrire la Net Generation che si caratterizza sempre di più anche per le difficoltà nello scrivere a mano e addirittura a tenere in modo corretto una matita o una penna. Lo ha sottolineato tempo fa Sally Payne, terapista pediatrica della fondazione Heart of England, NHS Foundation Trust. Secondo la specialista l'uso spropositato del touchscreen impedisce uno sviluppo normale dei muscoli delle mani.  Di dolori al collo e alle spalle per l'uso eccessivo di smartphone e tablet, soffrono ad esempio il 67% delle persone analizzate nell'ultimo studio dell'Università del Nevada. E il 60% ha tra i 16 e i 25 anni.

Sempre di più, molti giovanissimi ora non sono neanche più in grado di leggere l'orologio analogico, tanto che in Gran Bretagna alcune scuole hanno deciso di installare soltanto display digitali nelle aule dove si svolgono gli esami. Sembra infatti che fosse diventato complicato e stressante per gli studenti capire subito che ora fosse durante i test. Malcolm Trobe, il vice segretario generale dell'Association of School and College Leaders (l'Associazione dei dirigenti scolastici e universitari), tempo fa al Telegraph ha detto: "Non si vuole che gli studenti alzino le mani per chiedere quanto tempo rimane". Un provvedimento scattato dopo che molti studenti si sono lamentati perché non riuscivano a leggere bene l'ora.

Non c'è da stupirsi, quindi, se sui social network, si trovano sempre più tutorial che insegnano ai giovanissimi a leggere l'orologio analogico, così come tanti ragazzi che confessano: “Non sono in grado di sapere che ora è”.
 
 
 
 



 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2019, 19:27 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 14-10-2019 19:28
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti
QUICKMAP