Net generation, caccia al tutorial per imparare a leggere l'ora analogica
Sempre di più, molti giovanissimi ora non sono neanche più in grado di leggere l'orologio analogico, tanto che in Gran Bretagna alcune scuole hanno deciso di installare soltanto display digitali nelle aule dove si svolgono gli esami. Sembra infatti che fosse diventato complicato e stressante per gli studenti capire subito che ora fosse durante i test. Malcolm Trobe, il vice segretario generale dell'Association of School and College Leaders (l'Associazione dei dirigenti scolastici e universitari), tempo fa al Telegraph ha detto: "Non si vuole che gli studenti alzino le mani per chiedere quanto tempo rimane". Un provvedimento scattato dopo che molti studenti si sono lamentati perché non riuscivano a leggere bene l'ora.
Non c'è da stupirsi, quindi, se sui social network, si trovano sempre più tutorial che insegnano ai giovanissimi a leggere l'orologio analogico, così come tanti ragazzi che confessano: “Non sono in grado di sapere che ora è”.
A Lifehacker reader recently confessed they'd never properly learned how to read an analog clock. Hey, they're tricky! No judgment. Here's the basic time-telling boot camp you always needed but were too afraid to ask for. pic.twitter.com/pJa7fi09U2— Lifehacker (@lifehacker) October 14, 2019
my spanish teacher is teaching us how to read an analog clock because no one except for me knows how to read it i'm losing my mind— troye 💙 (@poIarisan) October 11, 2019
Man, they don’t even teach how to read an analog clock anymore. I have a younger coworker who told me some of his classmates freak out when their phones get confiscated because they can’t tell time without it.— ArtbyJarl (@artbyjarl) October 8, 2019
Can someone PLEASE explain to me how this equals to 4 or OT4???????? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— - (@StacyKwon8) October 1, 2019
That literally reads 10:00-10:03. Do y'all know how to read an analog clock??????? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yvFDzVE4cl
