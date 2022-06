Droni Bayraktar, la raccolta fondi da record dell'Ucraina: raccolti 20 milioni in tre giorni (per acquistarne 4)

We did it!!!! 🇺🇦 Ukrainians crowdfunded for 4 Bayraktars in under 3 days!



20 mln $ / 600 mln UAH



Our nation is simply amazing! When united, we can do impossible things! Thank you everyone!! pic.twitter.com/bj2gX3Qrx9

— Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) June 24, 2022