Mosca, il test degli attivisti nella piazza Rossa: «Ecco quanto ci mettono ad arrestarmi»

The video of all videos: First speaker is a protester. She asks: "How long do you think before I get arrested with this sign saying 'two words' (ie. no war)." The second speaker is about to set off on a pro-Kremlin speech when ...

The message: Just don't speak out at all. pic.twitter.com/LSkrdZRXSe

— Eva Hartog (@EvaHartog) March 13, 2022