Zaporizhzhia, torna la paura: nella notte 40 razzi vicino alla centrale. Aiea: «Rischio disastro nucleare»

The ⁦@iaeaorg⁩ team must go to Zaporizhia just as we did to Chornobyl and South Ukraine earlier in the year. We can put together a safety, security and safeguards mission and deliver the indispensable assistance and impartial assessment that is needed. pic.twitter.com/yc4ZWyknJt

— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) August 7, 2022