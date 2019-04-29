Zuckerberg e la scatola speciale per la moglie che soffre di insonnia
L’insonnia di Priscilla è dovuta ai suoi due figli piccoli, nati nel 2015 e nel 2017: Zuckerberg ha spiegato che grazie a questa scatola, che emette una debole luce tra le 6 e le 7 del mattino, la moglie può sempre sapere che ora è senza andare in ansia. Questo perché spesso la Chan si sveglia per controllare l’ora sul suo smartphone, ma poi non riesce a riaddormentarsi.
«Come ingegnere, costruire un dispositivo per aiutare mia moglie a dormire meglio è uno dei modi migliori per esprimere il mio amore e la mia gratitudine», ha scritto Zuckerberg nel suo post, aggiungendo che anche altri suoi amici hanno espresso interesse per questa speciale scatola del sonno. E la foto è piaciuta molto ai suoi followers: nell’arco di poco più di un giorno, i like sono stati oltre 451mila.
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
