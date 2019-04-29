Zuckerberg e la scatola speciale per la moglie che soffre di insonnia

Lunedì 29 Aprile 2019, 10:36 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 29-04-2019 10:50

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

La moglie di, ultimamente deve avere qualche problema di insonnia: per questo motivo il fondatore di Facebook ha ‘inventato’ una particolareper aiutarla con questo fastidioso problema, postandone poi una foto sul suo profilo Instagram ufficiale.L’insonnia di Priscilla è dovuta ai suoi due figli piccoli, nati nel 2015 e nel 2017:ha spiegato che grazie a questa scatola, che emette una debole luce tra le 6 e le 7 del mattino, la moglie può sempre sapere che ora è senza andare in ansia. Questo perché spesso la Chan si sveglia per controllare l’ora sul suo smartphone, ma poi non riesce a riaddormentarsi.«Come ingegnere, costruire un dispositivo per aiutare mia moglie a dormire meglio è uno dei modi migliori per esprimere il mio amore e la mia gratitudine», ha scritto Zuckerberg nel suo post, aggiungendo che anche altri suoi amici hanno espresso interesse per questa speciale scatola del sonno. E la foto è piaciuta molto ai suoi followers: nell’arco di poco più di un giorno, i like sono stati oltre 451mila.