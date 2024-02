Bielorussia, prigioniero politico muore in carcere: Lednik «aveva diffamato» Lukashenko. Russia inserisce fratello Navalny in lista ricercati

Russian forces have likely seized all of Avdiivka as of February 19, though Russian forces may still be clearing portions of Avdiivka.



The tempo of Russian offensive operations near Avdiivka has reportedly dramatically slowed following the Russian seizure of Avdiivka. 🧵(1/10) https://t.co/6eGOIaOzYr pic.twitter.com/Kgis8d4cSc

— Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) February 20, 2024