Morto Scott Wilson, star di «The Walking Dead»: era malato di leucemia

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on The Walking Dead⁠⁠, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!

