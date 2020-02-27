Napoli, Mertens premiato dall'Uefa
Il belga nella squadra della settimana

Sport > SSCNapoli > News
Giovedì 27 Febbraio 2020
Una settimana fantastica quella di Dries Mertens, che con il gol al Barcellona ha raggiunto Hamsik ed è diventato il calciatore che ha segnato più gol nella storia del club azzurro, in compartecipazione proprio con l'ex capitano slovacco.

LEGGI ANCHE Gattuso porta il Napoli in palestra Mertens continua con le terapie

Il belga è stato anche premiato dall'Uefa, inserito nel "Team of the week", la squadra della settimana di Champions che vede protagonisti i migliori del turno. Insieme a Dries anche mezzo Bayern Monaco oltre alle stelle di Isco e De Bruyne e Tousart, il centrocampista del Lione che ha battuto la Juventus.

  © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

SPORT

VIDEO PIu VISTO

promo

LE PIÚ CONDIVISE