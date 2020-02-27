LEGGI ANCHE

I got _____ points in #UCLfantasy this week.



Here's the Team of the Week 🔥🔥🔥#UCLfantasy | @PlayStationEU

*𝘉𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘱-𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘴𝘺 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳𝘴 pic.twitter.com/mcrkUGyRdE