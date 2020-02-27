LEGGI ANCHE Gattuso porta il Napoli in palestra Mertens continua con le terapie
Il belga è stato anche premiato dall'Uefa, inserito nel "Team of the week", la squadra della settimana di Champions che vede protagonisti i migliori del turno. Insieme a Dries anche mezzo Bayern Monaco oltre alle stelle di Isco e De Bruyne e Tousart, il centrocampista del Lione che ha battuto la Juventus.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
I got _____ points in #UCLfantasy this week.— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 27, 2020
Here's the Team of the Week 🔥🔥🔥#UCLfantasy | @PlayStationEU
*𝘉𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘱-𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘴𝘺 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳𝘴 pic.twitter.com/mcrkUGyRdE