Il giornalista Oma Akatugba, vicino a Osimhen, ha rassicurato i tifosi azzurri in queste ore: «Visite mediche già fatte, a Napoli sono tutti felici, compreso il Presidente. L'annuncio ufficiale arriverà presto» le parole di Akatugba. Uno scenario che cambierebbe completamente le carte in tavola ora per l'affare legato al calciatore del Lille.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Medicals done @victorosimhen9 is in top health. Everyone in Naples are happy. The club president is smiling from ear to ear. The announcement will happen soon. Stay here. Only here.— Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) July 18, 2020
