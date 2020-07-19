Napoli-Osimhen, in Nigeria sicuri:
Domenica 19 Luglio 2020
Un colpo di scena, forse l'ennesimo, nella storia che riaguarda il Napoli e Victor Osimhen, l'attaccante nigeriano del Lille che è obiettivo numero uno degli azzurri di Gattuso per l'estate di mercato e per rimpiazzare il partente Arek Milik. Secondo quanto riportato in Nigeria, infatti, Osimhen avrebbe già svolto le visite mediche per il Napoli.

Il giornalista Oma Akatugba, vicino a Osimhen, ha rassicurato i tifosi azzurri in queste ore: «Visite mediche già fatte, a Napoli sono tutti felici, compreso il Presidente. L'annuncio ufficiale arriverà presto» le parole di Akatugba. Uno scenario che cambierebbe completamente le carte in tavola ora per l'affare legato al calciatore del Lille.
