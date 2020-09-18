Terremoto, scossa di magnitudo 3.4 davanti alla costa della Calabria

Calabria
Venerdì 18 Settembre 2020
Terremoto, scossa di magnitudo 3.4 davanti alla costa della Calabria

Notte di terremoto sulla costa jonica della Calabria. Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 è stata registrata alle 3:16 al largo della costa sudorientale della Calabria. Secondo i rilevamenti dell'Istituto nazionale di geofisica e vulcanologia (Ingv), il sisma ha avuto ipocentro a 36 km di profondità ed epicentro 72 km a est di Reggio Calabria. Non si segnalano danni a persone o cose.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">[DATI <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIVISTI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIVISTI</a>] <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/terremoto?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#terremoto</a> ML 3.4 ore 03:16 IT del 18-09-2020, Costa Calabra sud orientale (Reggio di Calabria) Prof=36Km <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INGV_25291751?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INGV_25291751</a> <a href="https://t.co/7JJerSf14E">https://t.co/7JJerSf14E</a></p>&mdash; INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) <a href="https://twitter.com/INGVterremoti/status/1306766812957364225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 18, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Ultimo aggiornamento: 06:30 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

CALABRIA

VIDEO PIu VISTO

promo

LE PIÚ CONDIVISE

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING