Terremoto, scossa di magnitudo 3.4 davanti alla costa della Calabria

Notte di terremoto sulla costa jonica della Calabria. Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 3.4 è stata registrata alle 3:16 al largo della costa sudorientale della Calabria. Secondo i rilevamenti dell'Istituto nazionale di geofisica e vulcanologia (Ingv), il sisma ha avuto ipocentro a 36 km di profondità ed epicentro 72 km a est di Reggio Calabria. Non si segnalano danni a persone o cose.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">[DATI <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIVISTI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIVISTI</a>] <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/terremoto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#terremoto</a> ML 3.4 ore 03:16 IT del 18-09-2020, Costa Calabra sud orientale (Reggio di Calabria) Prof=36Km <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INGV_25291751?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INGV_25291751</a> <a href="https://t.co/7JJerSf14E">https://t.co/7JJerSf14E</a></p>— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) <a href="https://twitter.com/INGVterremoti/status/1306766812957364225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 18, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
