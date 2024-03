Guerra elettronica, il Baltic jammer russo oscura i Gps di 900 aerei in volo sopra Kaliningrad: la nuova azione di disturbo di Putin

Last 46 hours Baltic Jammer has been running in south Baltics.



At least 873 unique aircrafts has had their navigation equipment jammed. Each one a passenger jet filled with civilians.



E.g. Ryanairs SP-RKS has been without GPS for at least 2 hours going in and out of Vilnius. pic.twitter.com/hMWhKzbaiH

— Markus Jonsson (@auonsson) March 16, 2024