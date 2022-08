Motore dell'aereo prende fuoco poco dopo il decollo, panico a bordo: passeggeri urlano e pregano

VivaAerobus Airbus A320 (XA-VAJ, built 2015) safely returned to land at Guadalajara-Intl AP (MMGL), Mexico following a surge in the right engine #2 shortly after take-off on flight #VB518 to Los Angeles. @kimbertothelee pic.twitter.com/4JkXdekddl

— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) August 24, 2022