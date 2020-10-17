Nigeria, 14 soldati morti in un attacco di Boko Haram

Sabato 17 Ottobre 2020
Nigeria, 14 soldati morti in un attacco di Boko Haram

Nigeria, sono 14 i soldati rimasti uccisi in un attacco del gruppo islamico Boko Haram. Una serie di attacchi ha provocato oltre 430 vittime da parte del gruppo militante islamico Boko Haram nel luglio scorso. L'esercito nigeriano continua le sue operazioni nel nord est della Paese per cercare di stanare l'organizzazione terroristica. In un filmato pubblicato su Twitter da Defense News Nigeria viene ripreso un attacco effettuato da Boko Haram.

 

 

 

 

