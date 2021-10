Punisce un alunno di cinque anni tenendolo per una gamba a testa in giù da un balcone

#Mirzapur (UP): In a shocking incident, the principal of a private school dangled a child upside down from the first floor of the school building as a punishment of sorts.



The photograph of the boy dangling down and scores of children looking on, has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/PdPXlXYQz5

APPROFONDIMENTI IL CASO «Capelli lunghi vietati a scuola ai maschietti». Sospeso... IL CASO Prof derisa, mea culpa degli allievi: «Non ci saranno...

— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 29, 2021