Putin «testa di c...», lo zar insultato e deriso per il crollo del rublo: la scritta degli hacker su un palazzo in Siberia

As the ruble plummets below 100/$ today, Russian officials are saying there's nothing to worry about.



But not everyone is convinced: in Surgut, a Siberian oil town, someone hacked this news ticker to say "Putin is a dickhead and a thief. 100₽/$ – you've lost your fucking mind" pic.twitter.com/pLQ29FkIUP

— max seddon (@maxseddon) August 14, 2023