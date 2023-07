Zaki condannato a tre anni di carcere in Egitto (dovrà scontare 14 mesi), Amnesty: «Il peggiore degli scenari». Le urla della madre e della fidanzata in aula

🚨 Breaking: Academic researcher @patrickzaki1 was sentenced to 3 years, and has been taken into custody at court in preparations to transfer him back to prison. The verdict is unappealable. Patrick was sentenced because of an op-ed he wrote about Christians in Egypt https://t.co/n81LMde5wD

— Ramy Yaacoub (@RamyYaacoub) July 18, 2023