Sanremo, BigMama canta “Lady Marmalade” con Gaia, La Niña e Sissi: testo e significato della canzone delle Labelle

BigMama si esibisce oggi (9 febbraio) con Gaia, La Niña e Sissi sulle note di “Lady Marmalade” delle Labelle.
Sanremo 2024, scaletta quarta serata: arrivano le cover (e duetti). Da Lorella Cuccarini co-conduttrice ad Arisa e Gigi D'Agostino, tutti gli ospiti
Il singolo, scritto da Bob Crewe e Kenny Nolan, è stato pubblicato dal gruppo statunitense Labelle nel 1974. Brano di enorme popolarità è stato fatto oggetto di numerose cover, la più celebre delle quali è senza dubbio quella di Christina Aguilera nel 2001.
Significato
La canzone è un inno che celebra il potere e il desiderio femminile, estremamente vivace e provocante.
Testo
Where's all my soul sistas?
Lemme hear ya'll flow, sistas
Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, flow sista
Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, go sista
He met Marmalade down in old Moulin Rouge
Struttin' her stuff on the street
She said, "Hello, hey Joe, you wanna give it a go?"
Oh, uh-huh
Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (hey, hey, hey)
Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here (here)
Mocha Chocolata, ya-ya (ooh, yeah)
Creole Lady Marmalade
(What-what? What-what?)
Ooh, oh
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
He sat in her boudoir while she freshened up
Boy drank all that Magnolia wine
On her black satin sheets' where he started to freak, yeah
Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (da-da-da)
Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here (ooh, yeah, yeah)
Mocha Chocolata, ya-ya (yeah, yeah)
Creole Lady Marmalade
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?
(Ce soir, what, what, what?)
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi? Ooh
Yeah, yeah, uh
We come through with the money and the garter belts
Let him know we 'bout that cake straight out the gate (uh)
We independent women, some mistake us for whores
I'm sayin', "Why spend mine when I can spend yours?"
Disagree? Well, that's you, and I'm sorry
I'ma keep playing these cats out like Atari
Wear high heel shoes, get love from the dudes
Four badass chicks from the Moulin Rouge
Hey sistas, soul sistas, betta get that dough, sistas
We drink wine with diamonds in the glass
By the case, the meaning of expensive taste
If you wanna gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya (c'mon)
Mocha Chocolata (what?)
Creole Lady Marmalade
One more time, c'mon now
Marmalade (ooh)
Lady Marmalade (ooh, yeah, yeah)
Marmalade (no, yeah)
Hey, hey, hey
Touch of her skin, feeling silky smooth, hey
Color of café au lait, alright
Made the savage beast inside roar until he cried
More (more), more (more), more
Now he's back home doin' 9 to 5 (9 to 5)
He's livin' the grey flannel life
But when he turns off to sleep, memories creep
More (more), more (more), more
Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (da-da, yeah)
Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here (ooh)
Mocha Chocolata (ohh), ya-ya (oh)
Creole Lady Marmalade
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? (Ce soir)
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi? (All my sistas, yeah)
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? (Ce soir)
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ohh (c'mon, uh)
Christina (hey, oh)
P!nk (Lady Marmalade)
Lil' Kim (hey, hey, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh)
Mya (oh-oh, oh, ohh)
Rockwilder, baby (baby)
Moulin Rouge (ooh-oh, da-duh, da-duh)
Misdemeanor here
Creole Lady Marmalade
Ooh, ooh-ooh, yes
