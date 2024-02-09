Sanremo, BigMama canta “Lady Marmalade” con Gaia, La Niña e Sissi: testo e significato della canzone delle Labelle

BigMama si esibisce oggi (9 febbraio) con Gaia, La Niña e Sissi sulle note di “Lady Marmalade” delle Labelle.

Il singolo, scritto da Bob Crewe e Kenny Nolan, è stato pubblicato dal gruppo statunitense Labelle nel 1974. Brano di enorme popolarità è stato fatto oggetto di numerose cover, la più celebre delle quali è senza dubbio quella di Christina Aguilera nel 2001.

Significato

La canzone è un inno che celebra il potere e il desiderio femminile, estremamente vivace e provocante.

Testo



Where's all my soul sistas?

Lemme hear ya'll flow, sistas

Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, flow sista

Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, go sista

He met Marmalade down in old Moulin Rouge

Struttin' her stuff on the street

She said, "Hello, hey Joe, you wanna give it a go?"

Oh, uh-huh

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (hey, hey, hey)

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here (here)

Mocha Chocolata, ya-ya (ooh, yeah)

Creole Lady Marmalade

(What-what? What-what?)

Ooh, oh

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

He sat in her boudoir while she freshened up

Boy drank all that Magnolia wine

On her black satin sheets' where he started to freak, yeah

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (da-da-da)

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here (ooh, yeah, yeah)

Mocha Chocolata, ya-ya (yeah, yeah)

Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?

(Ce soir, what, what, what?)

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi? Ooh

Yeah, yeah, uh

We come through with the money and the garter belts

Let him know we 'bout that cake straight out the gate (uh)

We independent women, some mistake us for whores

I'm sayin', "Why spend mine when I can spend yours?"

Disagree? Well, that's you, and I'm sorry

I'ma keep playing these cats out like Atari

Wear high heel shoes, get love from the dudes

Four badass chicks from the Moulin Rouge

Hey sistas, soul sistas, betta get that dough, sistas

We drink wine with diamonds in the glass

By the case, the meaning of expensive taste

If you wanna gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya (c'mon)

Mocha Chocolata (what?)

Creole Lady Marmalade

One more time, c'mon now

Marmalade (ooh)

Lady Marmalade (ooh, yeah, yeah)

Marmalade (no, yeah)

Hey, hey, hey

Touch of her skin, feeling silky smooth, hey

Color of café au lait, alright

Made the savage beast inside roar until he cried

More (more), more (more), more

Now he's back home doin' 9 to 5 (9 to 5)

He's livin' the grey flannel life

But when he turns off to sleep, memories creep

More (more), more (more), more

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da (da-da, yeah)

Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, here (ooh)

Mocha Chocolata (ohh), ya-ya (oh)

Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? (Ce soir)

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi? (All my sistas, yeah)

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? (Ce soir)

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ohh (c'mon, uh)

Christina (hey, oh)

P!nk (Lady Marmalade)

Lil' Kim (hey, hey, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh)

Mya (oh-oh, oh, ohh)

Rockwilder, baby (baby)

Moulin Rouge (ooh-oh, da-duh, da-duh)

Misdemeanor here

Creole Lady Marmalade

Ooh, ooh-ooh, yes

