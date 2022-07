Ricky Bibey, rugbista morto a Firenze: si indaga per violenza sessuale

Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former prop forward, Ricky Bibey.



Between 2001-2003, Ricky played 42 games for Wigan and was part of the 2002 Challenge Cup winning squad.



We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this sad time.



— Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) July 17, 2022