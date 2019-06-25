Mamma muore per 27 minuti, poi torna in vita e scrive un messaggio: «Il Paradiso è reale»
Licenziati dormivano in auto: imprenditore offre loro vitto, alloggio e lavoro
Aereo precipita alle Hawaii, 11 morti: sul bimotore un gruppo di paracadutisti
Tina è andata in arresto cardiaco prima di fare un’escursione a Phoenix, in Arizona, con suo marito, Brian, lo scorso febbraio. Subito dopo, la mamma di quattro figli, è stata rianimata, ma poco dopo non c’erano più segnali di vita. In totale, i paramedici, hanno provato a rianimarla per sei volte prima di andare in ospedale. Per 27 minuti, è stata considerata morta, ha detto la famiglia a AZ Family. Descrivendo quello che ha visto, Tina ha detto: «Era così reale, i colori erano così vibranti». Ha aggiunto che è stata in grado di vedere una figura che crede essere Gesù in piedi di fronte a cancelli neri, con una luce gialla brillante che risplendeva dietro.
Sua nipote, Madie Johnson, era così commossa dal racconto che ha una copia della scrittura (il messaggio di Tina) tatuato sul polso. Madie, della California, ha scritto su Instagram: «La sua storia è troppo reale per non condividerla e mi ha dato una maggiore fiducia in una fede che spesso non si vede. Mi ha dato una tangibilità per una speranza eterna che non è troppo lontana».
(sharing because this story is too cool not to share) A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousins journal wrote “it’s real”. The people in the room asked “what’s real?” and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes. Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love❤️
Un post condiviso da Madie Johnson (@madiejohnson) in data:
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
ACCEDI AL MATTINO
oppure usa i dati del tuo account