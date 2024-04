Ucraina, la Russia avanza: la mappa dell'offensiva. Il Cremlino: «Panico al fronte, dobbiamo approfittarne»

Ukraine update for the past 10 days.



Northwest of Avdiivka, 🇷🇺 breached the 🇺🇦 line at Ocheretyne taking most of the settlement and capturing Soloviove and Novobakhmutivka.



🇷🇺 has also advanced in Semenivka and Berdychi.



🇺🇦 carried out a small counterattack in Pervomais'ke. pic.twitter.com/3KBIeR2oW7

