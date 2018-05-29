Da modella magrissima a curvy: «Ora sono felice». La rinascita e le foto prima e dopo
La ragazza, 22 anni, ha infatti postato una foto di 5 anni fa in cui si scatta un selfie, magrissima, messa a confronto con una foto attuale, in cui è molto più in carne, ma anche molto più sorridente. «La ragazza a sinistra, taglia 40, era miserabile, sempre fredda, senza vita e lottava per superare la giornata - scrive in un lungo post a corredo della foto - Prendevo solo insalata e caffè nero. Ero nel momento più arido della mia vita, sono andata da un medico e mi ha detto che se non fossi ingrassata un po’, il mio corpo poteva cedere».
«Quel momento ha cambiato per sempre la mia vita - continua - ho iniziato il mio viaggio verso la guarigione. Nella foto a destra, taglia 48, sono sana e felice: faccio sport, perché ora amo il mio corpo, non lo odio. Ora capisco il mio equilibrio e sono più felice di essere me stessa». «Per essere felice - conclude - non devi apparire come le persone sulle riviste, basta che tu sia te stessa e abbracci questa bella vita».
My #transformationstory continued.... thinner doesn’t always mean happier! The girl on the left (me pictured in Sweden size 6) was miserable, always cold, lifeless and struggled to get through the day. I survived on salads and black coffee. This girl didn’t understand balance. I was at my unhealthiest moment in my life. I went to see a doctor and she told me if I didn’t put on weight now my internal system may start failing. That moment turned my life around forever and I begun my journey to recovery. Pictured right (me now size 14) I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been. I am not also truly happy! ☺️ I work out because I love my body, not hate it. I embrace my bigger frame for what it is. I now understand BALANCE and I’m happier being my self. A reminder that YOUR natural state is different to everyone else’s so try not compare yourself to others. You don’t have to look like the people in the magazines to be happy, just be yourself and embrace this beautiful life. (Thank you again for reading my story and showing support on my last post) 🙏🏽❤️
