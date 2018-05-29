Da modella magrissima a curvy: «Ora sono felice». La rinascita e le foto prima e dopo

Martedì 29 Maggio 2018, 16:20 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 29-05-2018 16:23

Quante volte abbiamo visto esempi di ragazze sovrappeso, che sono dimagrite, si sono messe in forma e sono rinate, con tanto di foto prima e dopo? Il caso di Annaliese Gann, una modella australiana, dimostra però esattamente il contrario,, dove la seguono quasi in 100mila.La ragazza, 22 anni, ha infatti postato una foto di 5 anni fa in cui si scatta un selfie, magrissima, messa a confronto con una foto attuale, in cui è molto più in carne, ma anche molto più sorridente. «La ragazza a sinistra, taglia 40, era miserabile, sempre fredda, senza vita e lottava per superare la giornata - scrive in un lungo post a corredo della foto - Prendevo solo insalata e caffè nero. Ero nel momento più arido della mia vita, sono andata da un medico e mi ha detto che se non fossi ingrassata un po’, il mio corpo poteva cedere».«Quel momento ha cambiato per sempre la mia vita - continua - ho iniziato il mio viaggio verso la guarigione. Nella foto a destra, taglia 48, sono sana e felice: faccio sport, perché ora amo il mio corpo, non lo odio. Ora capisco il mio equilibrio e sono più felice di essere me stessa». «Per essere felice - conclude - non devi apparire come le persone sulle riviste, basta che tu sia te stessa e abbracci questa bella vita».