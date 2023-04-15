È morto Mark Sheehan, addio al chitarrista e fondatore dei The Script: aveva 46 anni

E' morto a 46 anni Mark Sheehan, fondatore e chitarrista dei The Script. Ad annunciarlo sui propri canali social è lo stesso gruppo pop rock irlandese, fondato a Dublino nel 2001 con il cantate Danny O’Donoghue.

La morte dopo un breve malattia

I The Script sono un gruppo pop rock irlandese, famoso per successi come "The Man Who Can’t Be Moved" o "Hall of Fame". «L’amato marito, padre, fratello, compagno di band e amico Mark Sheehan è morto oggi all’ospedale dopo una breve malattia. La famiglia e la band chiedono ai fan di rispettare la loro privacy in questo momento così tragico», ha scritto la band in un comunicato.

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

