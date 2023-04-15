È morto Mark Sheehan, addio al chitarrista e fondatore dei The Script: aveva 46 anni

«L’amato marito, padre, fratello, compagno di band e amico Mark Sheehan è morto oggi all’ospedale dopo una breve malattia», ha scritto la band in un comunicato

È morto Mark Sheehan, addio al chitarrista e fondatore dei The Script: aveva 46 anni
È morto Mark Sheehan, addio al chitarrista e fondatore dei The Script: aveva 46 anni
Sabato 15 Aprile 2023, 11:52 - Ultimo agg. 15:00
2 Minuti di Lettura

E' morto a 46 anni Mark Sheehan, fondatore e chitarrista dei The Script. Ad annunciarlo sui propri canali social è lo stesso gruppo pop rock irlandese, fondato a Dublino nel 2001 con il cantate Danny O’Donoghue.

La morte dopo un breve malattia

I The Script sono un gruppo pop rock irlandese, famoso per successi come "The Man Who Can’t Be Moved" o "Hall of Fame". «L’amato marito, padre, fratello, compagno di band e amico Mark Sheehan è morto oggi all’ospedale dopo una breve malattia. La famiglia e la band chiedono ai fan di rispettare la loro privacy in questo momento così tragico», ha scritto la band in un comunicato. 

Blanco duetta con Mina nel nuovo album

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA