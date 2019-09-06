Attivista vegana libera 16 conigli, gli allevatori sparano sulla sua auto

Venerdì 6 Settembre 2019, 15:27 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 06-09-2019 15:34

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Un'attivista vegana ha pubblicato un video sul suo account Instragram per denunciare l'attacco che ha subito per mano di alcuni agricoltori, che avrebbero sparato al finestrino della sua auto dopo che lei e altri vegani erano entrati in una proprietà privata per liberare 16 conigli.La donna, di nome Mia, ha spiegato che inizialemente gli attivisti si sono scontrati con un solo contadino che era estremamente aggressivo. L'uomo, infatti, secondo il racconto della donna avrebbe tentato di strangolare gli attivisti e di colpirli con dei bastoni. Poco dopo, però, sono sopraggiunti altri coltivatori che li hanno inseguiti lungo l'autostrada fino raggiungerli in un vicolo chiuso e li hanno circondati con cinque macchine.A quel punto, gli attivisti hanno chiamato la polizia che li ha scortati in un luogo sicuro. Tuttavia, dopo poco sono stati nuovamente raggiunti da uno degli agricoltori che ha sparato al veicolo. «La cosa più importante è che gli animali ora sono lontani da quel buco infernale», ha detto Mia.Dalle immagini del video, che è stato girato nell'auto, è possibile vedere la giovane donna con una guancia coperta di sangue e tracce ematiche sulle gambe e i vetri del finestrino in frantumi. «Se trattano gli esseri umani in questo modo, come possiamo aspettarci che si prendano cura degli animali?», ha detto l'attivista.