Turista prende taxi in Costa Rica e le addebitano 30 mila dollari: «Mi hanno rovinato le vacanze»

«Uber mi ha addebitato 29.994 dollari per una singola corsa!». La denuncia di una turista statunitense in viaggio in Costa Rica. La ragazza spiega su Tiktok che avrebbe dovuto pagare 54 dollari, ma invece le è stato addebitato molto di più: circa il 600%.

La risposta di Uber

«Ho contattato Uber: mi hanno risposto con "Non preoccuparti"».

Ma non le hanno fornito ulteriore assistenza. La ragazza sostiene poi che hanno ignorato i suoi messaggi e che ha ricevuto solo risposte pre-generati (ovvero automatiche).

I problemi con la banca

Un'operazione che avrebbe dovuto essere bloccata dalla banca. Un'utente, nei commenti, fa notare che per trasferimenti di questo tipo c'è l'intervento del proprio istituto di credito. Ma lei risponde che c'è stato un errore di conversione, perché la moneta del posto equivale a quanto avrebbe dovuto pagare effettivamente. «Tutte le misure di protezione della banca hanno fallito», spiega la vittima.