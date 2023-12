Controffensiva ucraina congelata, cosa sta succedendo? Kiev cambia i piani, guerra ormai in stallo

Eastern #Ukraine 🧵



1/ Russian forces continued offensive operations near #Avdiivka on December 1 and made confirmed advances. Geolocated footage published on December 1 indicates that Russian forces advanced east and SE of Stepove (3km NW of Avdiivka). https://t.co/RzJ9ij4TXo https://t.co/ik2XVrwnBD pic.twitter.com/0O1qFHBIbA

