Covid, accusato di aver utilizzato 5 milioni di dollari di aiuti per acquistare auto di lusso

Primo Piano > Esteri
Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021 di Marta Ferraro
USA: uomo accusato di aver utilizzato 5 milioni di dollari di aiuti per la pandemia per acquistare auto di lusso

 

Le autorità statunitensi hanno arrestato un uomo, Mustafa Qadiri, che avrebbe acquistato diverse auto di lusso e si sarebbe goduto una vacanza di lusso con i soldi ottenuti attraverso il...

Il testo completo di questo contenuto a pagamento è disponibile agli utenti abbonati
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PRIMO PIANO

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE PIÚ CONDIVISE

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING