Il principe Andrea escluso dalle foto del matrimonio tra Beatrice e Edoardo Mozzi Mapelli

In una delle due foto si vedono vedono i neo-sposi fuori dall'entrata della cappella con la regina Elisabetta II e Filippo, duca di Edinburgo. Non compaiono invece in nessuna delle foto rese note i genitori della principessa. Il principe Andrea, coinvolto nello scandalo Epstein, continua a tenere un basso profilo dopo l'arresto dell'ex amica Ghislaine Maxwell accusata di traffico di minorenni. Assente dalle foto ufficiali anche la Duchessa di York, Sarah Ferguson, madre di Beatrice. La sposa indossava un abito vintage in taffetà avorio appartenuto alla regina e la tiara di diamanti con cui si è sposata la stessa Elisabetta nel 1947.
Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. . Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. . The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. . Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. . Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler.
