Il principe Andrea escluso dalle foto del matrimonio tra Beatrice e Edoardo Mozzi Mapelli

Prima il matrimonio top secret, poi le foto ufficiali diffuse da Buckingham Palace. Gli sposi Beatrice di York e l'imprenditore (di origini italiane) Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hanno detto sì nella cornice della Royal Chapel of All Saint a Windsor: il matrimonio è stato celebrato l'altroieri in forma privata, con una trentina di invitati, a causa del Covid.





In una delle due foto si vedono vedono i neo-sposi fuori dall'entrata della cappella con la regina Elisabetta II e Filippo, duca di Edinburgo. Non compaiono invece in nessuna delle foto rese note i genitori della principessa. Il principe Andrea, coinvolto nello scandalo Epstein, continua a tenere un basso profilo dopo l'arresto dell'ex amica Ghislaine Maxwell accusata di traffico di minorenni. Assente dalle foto ufficiali anche la Duchessa di York, Sarah Ferguson, madre di Beatrice. La sposa indossava un abito vintage in taffetà avorio appartenuto alla regina e la tiara di diamanti con cui si è sposata la stessa Elisabetta nel 1947.

