Duffy, confessione choc della popstar sui social: «Violentata, drogata e rapita per giorni»

Clamorosa confessione sui social di Duffy. La cantante gallese ha rivelato su Instagram di essere rimasta lontana per molto tempo dal palcoscenico dopo essere stata «violentata, drogata e rapita per alcuni giorni». Lo stupro sarebbe avvenuto a Londra, e l'artista stata tenuta prigioniera per giorni». La vincitrice dei Grammy, che nel 2011 disse di voler «prendersi una pausa» dai riflettori pubblici, nel post ha scritto: «Ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, ma quel recupero ha richiesto del tempo» ha assicurato la cantante 35enne.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
«Non esiste un modo leggero per dirlo. Ma posso dire nell'ultimo decennio, le migliaia e migliaia di giorni in cui mi sono impegnata a voler sentire di nuovo il sole nel mio cuore, il sole ora splende». «Ti chiedi perché non ho scelto di usare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? Non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei
occhi. Mi sono chiesta, come posso cantare dal cuore che si è rotto? E lentamente unbroke».
La cantautrice ha raggiunto la fama mondiale dopo aver pubblicato il suo album di debutto Rockferry nel 2008, che ha vinto un Grammy per il miglior album vocale pop. Nel 2009, l'artista, nata Aimee Anne Duffy, ha anche vinto tre premi britannici. Ha detto nel post sui social media di martedì che aveva deciso di rompere il silenzio sul trauma dopo aver rilasciato un'intervista a un giornalista la scorsa estate che avrebbe iniziato a «pubblicare l'intervista» nelle settimane a venire. Nel 2013 la cantante si è esibita in un concerto tributo a Edith Piaf a New York, e ha contribuito alla musica e ha recitato nel film 2015 Legend.Ultimo aggiornamento: 14:58 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA