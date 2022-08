Darya Dugina, chi è? Le idee del padre e il suo pensiero sugli ucraini: «Subumani da conquistare»

Daughter of the prominent #Russia|n Nazi ideologist Alexander Dugin, Darya Platonova (Dugina) publicly described Ukrainians as “subhumans” and called for the Russian occupation of #Ukraine and extermination of Ukrainian identity. I am sorry if I am not sorry about her death. pic.twitter.com/QA2KRnmacy

— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) August 20, 2022