Incendio a New York, in fiamme un palazzo: "Ci sono molti feriti"

Secondo le prime informazioni sarebbero almeno 12 le persone rimaste ferite nell'incendio scoppiato all'interno di un palazzo nel Bronx.

 
MartedÃ¬ 2 Gennaio 2018, 13:20 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 02-01-2018 13:44
