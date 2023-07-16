Terremoto in Alaska, scossa di magnitudo 7.4: scatta l'allarme tsunami

Un terremoto di magnitudo 7.4 è stato registrato oggi davanti alle coste dell'Alaska. Lo riferisce l'Istituto geofisico statunitense (Usgs). Il sisma, localizzato 106 km a sud di Sand Point ad una profondità di 9,3 km, ha fatto scattare un allarme tsunami.

NOTIZIA IN AGGIORNAMENTO

BREAKING: U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issues following event picture for 7.4 magnitude Alaska earthquake pic.twitter.com/Bgfm5ROwgh

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 16, 2023