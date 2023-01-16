Kvaratskhelia uomo dell'anno: 20 vittorie in 42 partite

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia non è solo l'uomo immagine del Napoli ma di tutto il calcio europeo dell'ultimo anno. A confermarlo è l'ultimo studio Cies (Centro internazionale per gli studi sullo Sport) sul calciatore georgiano che ha messo insieme 30 vittorie e 22 gol nelle 42 partite giocate nell'ultimo anno. Con il valore di mercato schizzato in un attimo verso l'alto.

.@CIES_Football ⚽️ @SerieA 🇮🇹 player of the moment 🚀 #KvichaKvaratskhelia 🇬🇪 (@sscnapoli) 3⃣0⃣ wins & 2⃣2⃣ goals in 4⃣2⃣ matches played during last year 😃 Up to €5⃣0⃣ m & on the rise estimated transfer value 📈 More player profiles 👉 https://t.co/ps1OLi7jyf pic.twitter.com/SaB42r8caV

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) January 16, 2023