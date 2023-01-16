Kvaratskhelia uomo dell'anno: 20 vittorie in 42 partite

Lo studio del Centro internazionale per gli studi sullo Sport

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contro la Juventus
Lunedì 16 Gennaio 2023, 18:48 - Ultimo agg. 19:09
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia non è solo l'uomo immagine del Napoli ma di tutto il calcio europeo dell'ultimo anno. A confermarlo è l'ultimo studio Cies (Centro internazionale per gli studi sullo Sport) sul calciatore georgiano che ha messo insieme 30 vittorie e 22 gol nelle 42 partite giocate nell'ultimo anno. Con il valore di mercato schizzato in un attimo verso l'alto. 

