Florida, bambino di due anni scomparso trovato morto nella bocca di un alligatore: era stato ucciso dal padre

Volunteer Search for Taylen: Anyone who wants to help #stpetepd search for missing 2 y/o Taylen Mosley, gather at 8 a.m., Saturday, at the tent in the Winn Dixie parking lot, 11100 4th St. N. Teams will go with officers. Wear comfortable shoes, hats, sunscreen, & water. pic.twitter.com/TpNuMZH9r2

— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 31, 2023