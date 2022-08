Kate Middleton, l'incontro con un piccolo fan: «E' stata gentilissima»

I was using the loo on train to Comm Games yesterday while my young son waited outside. He got talking to a lady waiting her turn. They chatted, laughed. I came out to thank her - then almost fell over. It was Kate! Thank you ⁦⁦@KensingtonRoyal⁩https://t.co/XxjLbwSlrd

— Matthew Syed (@matthewsyed) August 3, 2022