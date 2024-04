Bambino di 3 anni trova una pistola sul divano, si spara e muore: arrestato il papà. L'orrore davanti al fratellino

📍 Allentown, Pennsylvania



On March 28th, three-year-old Elijah Abreu Borgen was shot and killed.



GoFundMe: https://t.co/nGAjD60icN



🗞️ https://t.co/2SRhsHCqT4 pic.twitter.com/NAz16HOSPL

— Newtown Action Alliance (@NewtownAction) April 2, 2024