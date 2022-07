Covid, ecco la verità sull'origine del virus: «Nato nel mercato di Wuhan». Lo studio su Science

Analysis of spatial distributions of early #COVID19 cases and environmental samples from the Huanan market point to the market as the epicenter of #SARSCoV2 emergence, from activities associated with wildlife trade. https://t.co/tykjmEOGxW @MichaelWorobey @K_G_Andersen pic.twitter.com/THYDkLualC

— Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) July 26, 2022