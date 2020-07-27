«Se questo messaggio verrà pubblicato vorrà dire che non ci sono più», la toccante lettera di una modella che sconfitta dal cancro

«Se questo messaggio verrà pubblicato, vorrà dire che non ci sono più, dopo essere rimasta aggrappata alla vita per settimane». Comincia così il messaggio di addio che una modella e culturista britannica, Gemma Sisson di 39 anni, ha voluto lasciare per salutare i suoi cari e per chiedere una petizione.
If this is being posted it means I’ve finally died after weeks of clinging on far too long. - Although I’ll be heartbroken to leave behind all my loved ones I’ll be so glad to get away from what this bastard disease has left me as. - I really hope that by sharing my cancer story and petitioning for secondary cancers scans to be made mandatory I’ve made a positive impact, and even if only 1 person gets some help from this then I will feel like I have accomplished something good. - I really can’t thank Rick enough who has been by side all the way and given me an amazing amount of love and support throughout this horrific time. 💕 - I want all my loved ones to know that the pain and suffering has now stopped and I am now finally at peace. ❤ - I am also grateful for all the support I have received from all of my followers on social media. - If anyone is going to take anything from this, it is that life is short and that we all think these sort of things will never happen to us. - Well I thought that, and let me tell you now, this could happen to anyone of you reading this. So live your life to the fullest, dont take anything or anyone for granted because non of us really know what is around the corner. But I am definitely glad that my time is now up😬,see you on the flip side mother fuckers! - #fuckcancer #love #changeforgemma
Nel messaggio, che è apparso sui social di Sisson dopo la sua morte, la donna ringrazia i suoi cari per il sostegno che le hanno dato e augura a tutti i suoi amici e seguaci di «vivere la loro vita al massimo» e di «non dare nulla o nessuno per scontato, perché nessuno di noi sa davvero cosa c'è dietro l'angolo».
Tuttavia, con questa pubblicazione Sisson voleva innanzitutto attirare l'attenzione su una petizione, descrivendo gli eventi che avevano portato alla sua morte e lanciare un appello alle autorità sanitarie del Regno Unito per modificare o aggiornare le procedure standard impiegate per diagnosticare il cancro ai pazienti.
Hey guys!! It’s Ricky here on gems account. She has asked me to write this post. - I have now lost use of my left hand and cannot use my phone, so won’t be on here very much and won’t be able to reply to messages. Although Rick will come on here and check my account once a day and read anything out that I receive. - Me and Rick celebrated our 4 week wedding anniversary yesterday and even though the situation is pretty shit to say the least we still made the most of it! 💖💖 - #fuckcancer #changeforgemma #mindset #livingwithstage4cancer
Gemma Sisson viveva con suo marito Ricky Moore - che aveva conosciuto nel 2004 e sposato due mesi fa - nella città di Leeds, nel nord dell'Inghilterra, dove conduceva uno stile di vita attivo. Nel 2018, le è stato diagnosticato un cancro pelvico che è riuscita a superare all'inizio del 2019.
Nel gennaio dello scorso anno, i medici hanno scannerizzato l'area in cui il tumore è stato originariamente rilevato e non hanno trovato alcuna traccia della malattia. Tuttavia, nell'agosto dello stesso anno Sisson ha scoperto che il cancro si era diffuso alla colonna vertebrale, al fegato e allo stomaco.
«Se Gemma avesse ricevuto uno scanner per tutto il corpo nel gennaio 2019 il suo secondo cancro probabilmente sarebbe stato diagnosticato molto prima, il che avrebbe potuto cambiare le sue prospettive di vita», recita la petizione, diretta al Segretario per la salute e l'assistenza sociale.
Give me fucking strength!!! 🙏 💪 - So as of Friday I’m back on the Chemo; 2 months earlier than planned but I went down hill so fast after coming off it, it was agreed it was the best option. So although Chemo has a terrible reputation I have been put on one that really works for me and I can already start to feel some improvements both mentally and physically 🤗🙏 - But as I clearly don’t like to do things by halves 😖 the issues with my mobility in my right side has got, in many ways, a shit-load worse. I’m wearing a neck brace most of the day to support the collapsed muscles in my neck and am unable to do certain movements with my right hand, the signals aren’t connecting between my brain and my nerves... which is scary as fuck 🤯 - I’m really hopeful that starting my physio regime is gonna help but there is a ton of unknowns at the minute. It sounds likely that the cancer is wearing away at my nerve cells which is causing the deterioration in my movement.... so I’m hoping the chemo can help slow this down..... hopefully reverse it 🤞🤞🙏🙏🙏🙏 - Focusing on the positive is difficult as fuck right now with so many unknowns but I’ll pull my head out my arse and crack on with the physio and put my faith in the Chemo working some magic!!!🧚♀️🧚♀️🧚♀️ 💪💪💪 - This bitch is down but not yet out 🤞🤓 - #fuckcancer#mindset#changeforgemma#livingwithcancer#stage4cancer#givemestrength
«Spero davvero che la mia storia possa avere un impatto positivo, e se questo dovesse aiutare anche solo una persona, avrò fatto qualcosa di buono», ha scritto Gemma nel suo post di addio. © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
NOTIFICHE ABBONAMENTI
LOGOUT