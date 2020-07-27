«Se questo messaggio verrà pubblicato vorrà dire che non ci sono più», la toccante lettera di una modella che sconfitta dal cancro

«Se questo messaggio verrà pubblicato, vorrà dire che non ci sono più, dopo essere rimasta aggrappata alla vita per settimane». Comincia così il messaggio di addio che una modella e culturista britannica, Gemma Sisson di 39 anni, ha voluto lasciare per salutare i suoi cari e per chiedere una petizione.



Nel messaggio, che è apparso sui social di Sisson dopo la sua morte, la donna ringrazia i suoi cari per il sostegno che le hanno dato e augura a tutti i suoi amici e seguaci di «vivere la loro vita al massimo» e di «non dare nulla o nessuno per scontato, perché nessuno di noi sa davvero cosa c'è dietro l'angolo».

Tuttavia, con questa pubblicazione Sisson voleva innanzitutto attirare l'attenzione su una petizione, descrivendo gli eventi che avevano portato alla sua morte e lanciare un appello alle autorità sanitarie del Regno Unito per modificare o aggiornare le procedure standard impiegate per diagnosticare il cancro ai pazienti.



Gemma Sisson viveva con suo marito- che aveva conosciuto nel 2004 e sposato due mesi fa - nella città di Leeds, nel nord dell'Inghilterra, dove conduceva uno stile di vita attivo. Nel 2018, le è stato diagnosticato un cancro pelvico che è riuscita a superare all'inizio del 2019.

Nel gennaio dello scorso anno, i medici hanno scannerizzato l'area in cui il tumore è stato originariamente rilevato e non hanno trovato alcuna traccia della malattia. Tuttavia, nell'agosto dello stesso anno Sisson ha scoperto che il cancro si era diffuso alla colonna vertebrale, al fegato e allo stomaco.

«Se Gemma avesse ricevuto uno scanner per tutto il corpo nel gennaio 2019 il suo secondo cancro probabilmente sarebbe stato diagnosticato molto prima, il che avrebbe potuto cambiare le sue prospettive di vita», recita la petizione, diretta al Segretario per la salute e l'assistenza sociale.



«Spero davvero che la mia storia possa avere un impatto positivo, e se questo dovesse aiutare anche solo una persona, avrò fatto qualcosa di buono», ha scritto Gemma nel suo post di addio.