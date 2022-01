Scontro tra due leoni di montagna, uno muore per le ferite riportate

1/2: This video captured audio of a mountain lion fighting another mountain lion in the middle of the night on Hastings Drive. One of the big cats was later found dead. @CaliforniaDFW notified, per @belmontcapolice, urging citizens to use caution pic.twitter.com/YGeHgEIbO1

— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 20, 2022